Bauchi State Governor’s older brother, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, has been reportedly kidnapped.
Concise News understands that Duguri was allegedly abducted on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.
Duguri was kidnapped barely 24 hours after his brother, Governor Bala Mohammed, confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“As you may all know, I just tested to the coronavirus,” Mohammed tweeted, “I have been in self-isolation for the past few day, and I will remain in isolation until I get clearance from my doctors.
“I am in good health and showing no symptoms.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.