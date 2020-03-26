Bauchi State Governor’s older brother, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, has been reportedly kidnapped.

Concise News understands that Duguri was allegedly abducted on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.

Duguri was kidnapped barely 24 hours after his brother, Governor Bala Mohammed, confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“As you may all know, I just tested to the coronavirus,” Mohammed tweeted, “I have been in self-isolation for the past few day, and I will remain in isolation until I get clearance from my doctors.

“I am in good health and showing no symptoms.”