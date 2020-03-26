Akeredolu’s Test Result For COVID-19 Is Out

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that he tested negative for Coronavirus.
The governor’s samples were collected after some persons in the presidency tested positive to coronavirus.
Akeredolu revealed his status on COVID-19 via his Twitter handle.
The Ondo Governor shared the message his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, sent to him about the lab results.
“Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency”
In his tweet, Akeredolu said, “I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.