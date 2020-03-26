Akeredolu’s Test Result For COVID-19 Is Out

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that he tested negative for Coronavirus.

The governor’s samples were collected after some persons in the presidency tested positive to coronavirus.

Akeredolu revealed his status on COVID-19 via his Twitter handle.

The Ondo Governor shared the message his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, sent to him about the lab results.

“Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency”

In his tweet, Akeredolu said, “I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery