Yemi Osinbajo: Nigeria’s Vice President Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Hours after going into self-isolation to curb the spread of coronavirus, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for the deadly disease, Concise News reports.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, disclosed this on his social media pages on Wednesday morning.

According to the aide, the Vice President’s results returned negative after he underwent a test on Tuesday,

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he wrote.

Recall that Osinbajo went into self-isolation due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Tuesday.

Akande tweeted that Osinbajo has been “conducting his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distance.”

Akande’s tweet followed reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had contracted the virus.

But it is unclear whether Osinbajo is in self-isolation because of Kyari’s condition.

Nigerians have been advised to observe high respiratory hygiene and social distancing as staying at least six feet away from other people lessens one’s chances of catching COVID-19.

As at Wednesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria had risen to 46 following the announcement of two new cases in Osun and Lagos by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).