Yemi Osinbajo: Nigeria’s Vice President In Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is observing self-isolation due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Tuesday.

Akande tweeted that Osinbajo has been “conducting his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distance.”

VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.

Akande’s tweet followed reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had contracted the virus.

But it is unclear whether Osinbajo is in self-isolation because of Kyari’s condition.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday evening confirmed 44 coronavirus cases in Africa’s most populous nation, of which one has died and two discharged.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states (as of Tuesday):

Lagos – 29

FCT (Abuja) – 8

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Bauchi – 1

Nigerians have been advised to observe high respiratory hygiene and social distancing as staying at least six feet away from other people lessens one’s chances of catching COVID-19.