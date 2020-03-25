What God To Me About Coronavirus Pandemic – Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said God would save the world from the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, the priest said the church has postponed its weekly open ministrations.

He said the decision was in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing the spread of coronavirus.

Mbaka said: “God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mbaka noted also that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended handshaking during Mass, weddings and burials till further notice.

Speaking further, the cleric said Nigerians should embrace prayer, fasting and charity.

The statement further said Mbaka would continue his spiritual intervention to stop the disease.

The statement read, “Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus.”