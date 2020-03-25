Home » What God To Me About Coronavirus Pandemic – Mbaka

What God To Me About Coronavirus Pandemic – Mbaka

By - 2 hours on March 25, 2020
What God To Me About Coronavirus Pandemic - Mbaka

Rev. Father Ejike Camillus Mbaka.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said God would save the world from the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, the priest said the church has postponed its weekly open ministrations.

He said the decision was in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing the spread of coronavirus.

Mbaka said:  “God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over  the  COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mbaka noted also that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended handshaking during Mass, weddings and burials till further notice.

Speaking further, the cleric said Nigerians should embrace prayer, fasting and charity.

The statement further said  Mbaka would continue his spiritual intervention to stop the disease.

The statement read, “Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous  power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.