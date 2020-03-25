Those Wishing I Had COVID-19 Will Have HIV- Gov Bello

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has fired back at people asking him to run a test to determine his coronavirus status.

Concise News reports that Bello received several calls including that of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) saying he had contacts with those infected and should therefore run a test.

In a 28 seconds video, the governor said he was not infected and is hale and hearty.

He also declared that all those who wish he had it will battle HIV

The governor’s words” I gat no COVID. Those who wish me to have COVID will have HIV. I am good, hale and hearty. I challenge everybody to the boxing ring”.

The National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.