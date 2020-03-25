Due to the continuous outbreaks of coronavirus, the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) says movie productions will be suspended.

This was disclosed on Instagram by the national president of TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, better known as Latin.

According to Latin, the suspension will run through March 27 to April 7, this year.

He wrote “No filming from March 27 till April 17. God save us from coronavirus.”

Recall that the National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.