Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), says palace on Wednesday.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been heir to the British throne for more than six decades.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House said in a statement.

According to World Health Organisation statistics as of Wednesday, there are 6,654 confirmed coronavirus cases and 335 recorded deaths in the United Kingdom.

