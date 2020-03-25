Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), says palace on Wednesday.
Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been heir to the British throne for more than six decades.
The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House said in a statement.
According to World Health Organisation statistics as of Wednesday, there are 6,654 confirmed coronavirus cases and 335 recorded deaths in the United Kingdom.
More to come…
