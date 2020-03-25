Politicians Should Be Taken To Poor Health Centres- Ayo Makun

Popular comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun has suggested that Nigerian politicians who have tested positive for coronavirus be taken to poor health centres they have abandoned.

Concise News reports that Ay said this in reaction to some politicians who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Recall that Abba Kyari, the cief of staff to president Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed both tested positive on Tuesday and are under quarantine.

In a social media post, the comedian said they should be taken to the medical centres they left for the masses.

In his words ” All the politicians testing positive should be taken to the poor health centers they initially left for the masses. Either we like it or not, the Covid19 will have a positive impact on the Nigeria system of govt, particularly the health sector. “

The National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.