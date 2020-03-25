Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, March 25th, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 44 coronavirus cases in Africa’s most populous country following the recording of two new cases in Abuja and Bauchi. While the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Germany, the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 after meeting the infected son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive for coronavirus, his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, said Tuesday. Mohammed was said to have had contact with the infected son of former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar.

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the news of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Kyari reportedly traveled to Munich, Germany, on Saturday, March 7th, to meet with officials of Siemens over the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has ordered the shut down of markets apart from those where food and medical items are sold. The governor gave the directive at a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the state on Tuesday.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday ordered all civil servants to stay off office for a period of two weeks in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the state. Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba disclosed this during a press briefing shortly after the state’s executive council meeting on Tuesday.

The Lagos state commissioner for health, AKin Abayomi, on Tuesday said that all celebrities who graced the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) may have been exposed to coronavirus infection. The event, held on 14 March in Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by top Nigerian entertainers.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday confirmed the killing of not less than 47 soldiers by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State, northeast Nigeria. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, said Nigeria was in a fluid conflict situation while the troops were at the frontlines.

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary for two weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Upper Chamber also called on the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the dreaded disease.

A former Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals Ope Saraki was on Tuesday arraigned before Justice Babangana Ashigar of a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin. Saraki, a cousin to the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is facing charges for money laundering.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 13.5 per cent. The apex bank chief, Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), saying all members of the committee had agreed to retain the current monetary policy stance.

