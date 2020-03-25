Home » Nigeria Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus

By - 14 mins on March 25, 2020
A close-up view of a swab used by medical workers tend to administer the coronavirus test at the drive-in center at ProHealth Care on March 21, 2020 in Jericho, New York (image courtesy: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has in the early hours of Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to NCDC the cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states.

It says the cases are of travelers to Nigeria in in the past one week.

This makes it a total of 46 confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous black nation.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is observing self-isolation due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Tuesday.

Akande tweeted that Osinbajo has been “conducting his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distance.”

 

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

