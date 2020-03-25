NECO Postpones 2020 National Common Entrance Examinations Over COVID-19

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into unity colleges earlier scheduled for March 28, 2020.

According to NECO, the decision was in deference to the various measures being put in place by the federal and state governments to contain the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, made the announcement yesterday in a statement.

He said a new date would be communicated to candidates in due course.