NECO Postpones 2020 National Common Entrance Examinations Over COVID-19

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into unity colleges earlier scheduled for March 28, 2020.
According to NECO, the decision was in deference to the various measures being put in place by the federal and state governments to contain the potential spread of the Coronavirus.
NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, made the announcement yesterday in a statement.
He said a new date would be communicated to candidates in due course.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.