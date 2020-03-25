Home » N-Power Volunteers Already Requesting For March Stipend

By - 36 mins on March 25, 2020
Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are already demanding for payment of their March stipend few days to the end of the month, Concise News reports.

N-Power graduate beneficiaries (N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health, etc) are paid N30, 000 monthly (approximately 83 US Dollars). However, they do not have a consistent payday, this online news medium gathered.

Amid the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, state governments are closing down schools, markets and restricting social gatherings to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

This has led to calls by some beneficiaries to the FG to pay them as soon as possible so that they can stock their home with food and goods.

