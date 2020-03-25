Men Need Sex Education More Than Women- Toke Makinwa

Controversial media personality Toke Makinwa is of the opinion than men need sex education than women, but much focus is always on women.

Concise News reports that Makinwa said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to her, men speak on sex without facing backlashes but women get shaded when reverse is the case and topics on reigion suddenly come up.

“When men talk about sex, no one talks scriptures or “sex in marriage” to them, the rules change for women, even your fellow women are quick to almost label you a sinner and the cause of all the problems in the world. Men need sex education even more,” she tweeted.