Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Wed., March 25th, 2020

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 44 coronavirus cases in Africa’s most populous country following the recording of two new cases in Abuja and Bauchi.

While the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Germany, the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 after meeting the infected son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Sanwo-Olu Shuts Down Lagos Markets

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has ordered the shut down of markets apart from those where food and medical items are sold.

The governor gave the directive at a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the state on Tuesday.

He said Lagos could not afford a total lockdown because of the economic implication but measures needed to be put in place to check the spread of the virus.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is observing self-isolation due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Tuesday.

Akande tweeted that Osinbajo has been “conducting his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distance.”

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive for coronavirus, his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, said Tuesday.

Mohammed was said to have had contact with the infected son of former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar.

The governor, who has yet to show any symptoms of the disease, has since gone into self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus, according to his media aide.

Nigerians React To Buhari, Kyari’s Test Results

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the news of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kyari reportedly travelled to Munich, Germany, on Saturday, March 7th, to meet with officials of Siemens over the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

It was learned he returned to Nigeria on Saturday, March 14th.

The Lagos state commissioner for health, AKin Abayomi, on Tuesday said that all celebrities who graced the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) may have been exposed to coronavirus infection.

The event, held on 14 March in Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by top Nigerian entertainers.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Abayomi said the participants at the AMVCA may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos.

Ganduje Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday ordered all civil servants to stay off office for a period of two weeks in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the state.

Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba disclosed this during a press briefing shortly after the state’s executive council meeting on Tuesday.

