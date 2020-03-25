JAMB Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended services requiring physical contacts in its offices and centres nationwide for two weeks because of the spread of Covid-19.
The board also suspended all services requiring biometric verification indefinitely.
JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin disclosed these in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The statement reads: “This is to inform all candidates and members of the general public that, in line with professional advice of government on safety of all persons in relation to the Covid -19 pandemic, the board has temporarily suspended all activities requiring physical contacts in its offices and centres nationwide.”
