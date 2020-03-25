Inter Milan May Offer Victor Moses Three-year Deal

Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan are reportedly planning to take up the option of signing Chelsea winger Victor Moses on a permanent basis.

Inter are ready to offer the Nigerian winger a three-year contract at the end of his loan in the summer.

Moses joined the Italian club from Chelsea in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy set at €10 million.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are ready to trigger the €10 million purchase option in his loan deal to keep the player at the club.

Chelsea are believed to be keen on the deal to ensure that they can get him off of their books.

Since his arrival at the club, the former Wigan Athletic player has made seven appearances across all competitions in which he has provided a single assist.