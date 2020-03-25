‘I Taught Ronaldo A Lot’ – Nani

Former Manchester United forward, Luis Nani, has claimed that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo learnt a lot from him.

Concise News reports that Nani and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United and also in the national team.

‘CR7’ is an obvious choice when the current Orlando City star picks his best five-a-side consisting of former teammates, but he also makes space for Porto and Barcelona legend, Deco.

“In goal, I pick [Manchester United goalkeeper David] De Gea. For me, he’s one of the best in the world,” Nani said in a video released by the Major League Soccer (MLS).

“He’s a good friend of mine, but he must bring his glasses because he doesn’t see anything without them. It’s true.

“The other four players; Deco, one of my idols. I learned a lot from him, and his technique fits very well in the five vs five.

“I would put a defender, Bruno Alves, who is very technical for a defender. If you need to play, he can play, if you need to destroy, he’s there.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, with all these skills, fast feet… All I taught him in the youth, you know. He learned a lot from me. He knows, he knows,” laughed Nani.