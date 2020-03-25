Governor Bello Replies Those Requesting Coronavirus Status

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has fired back at people asking him to go for test to determine his coronavirus status.

Concise News reports that Bello received several calls including that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he had met the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who is infected with the virus.

In a 28 second-video, the governor said he was not infected and was hale and hearty.

He also declared that all those who wished he had it would battle HIV.

“I gat no COVID. Those who wish me to have COVID will have HIV. I am good, hale and hearty. I challenge everybody to the boxing ring,” he said.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.