Coronavirus: Fayemi In Self-Isolation As He Awaits Test Result

Ekiti state governor kayode Fayemi says he is now in self-isolation and ran a test for coronavirus, Concise News reports.

Fayemi made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, saying he deemed it fit to isolate himself after his encounter with two persons who have tested positive for the virus.

He however, stated that he has not exhibited any symptom so far.

“I just took a COVD-19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening,” the former minister tweeted.

“I’m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”

The National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to NCDC the cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states.

It says the cases are of travelers to Nigeria in in the past one week.