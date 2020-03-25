Falana To FG: Ask Cuban Govt For Help To Fight Coronavirus

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has the federal government to reach out to the Cuban government for help to fight coronavirus.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made this known in a letter to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health.

Since the outbreak, 59 countries are reportedly receiving medical assistance from Cuba.

In his letter, Falana said Cuban medical professionals set a record in Africa when they helped fight ebola virus disease (EVD) in 2017.

“We have confirmed that the Cuban drug known as ‘Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B’ developed by Cuba has so far proved to be the most effective weapon against COVID-19. Apart from the Chinese Government which has chosen ‘Interfron Alpha 2B’ as one of the drugs for combating COVID-19 the Italian Government has adopted it and secured the services of Cuban doctors along with Chinese experts in combating the dreaded disease,” he wrote.

“The right wing Brazilian Government which had expelled Cuban doctors two years ago on ideological grounds has been compelled to request for the assistance of Cuban medical team amidst coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, other Latin American, Caribbean and European countries are reported to have requested the Cuban drug and also help from Cuban medical professionals to fight the COVID-19 scourge.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on you to use your good offices to confirm the efficacy of the Interfron Alpha 2B’ and recommend the same for the treatment of COVID-19. Having regards to the selfless role of the Cuban medical professionals in eradicating the Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2017 we call without any further delay. The health of humanity should not be sacrificed on the alter of ideological disputation.”

Notable Nigerians who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state.