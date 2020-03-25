Edo Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Frank Okiye, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the state government announced Wednesday.

“The index case of coronavirus in Edo State, is the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye. He travelled to United Kingdom, he came back and went into self-isolation. He sent his sample for testing and it came out positive,” Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu told journalists.

“He is in stable condition. His family members have also been tested and the tests came out negative,” he said.

He also said that the Speaker prepared his isolation centre even before his return from UK and embarked on self-isolation immediately he arrived in his country home in Uromi.

“The interesting thing about it is that, since when he entered Nigeria, he avoided everybody and he has been putting on face mask, he avoided touching his own vehicle and he went straight into self-isolation,” he said.

“In fact, he prepared his isolation centre before he returned from London, he asked his wife to prepare a room for him where he was going to isolate. He actually avoided everybody. The only two persons he had direct contact with were his wife and daughter and they have been tested and fortunately, they tested negative.”

Concise News understands that the Edo government has set up a technical committee to monitor the spread of the disease.

“The state government has bought 40 drums of hand sanitizers and will be distributed across local government areas, palaces and other public centres,” Shaibu said.

“We will maintain that gatherings of persons above 20 is restricted. Markets remain closed, except for those selling essential commodities such as food and medicine.

“We have instructed security agencies to monitor compliance with this order. This order is for our public safety. Local government chairmen have also been directed to also enforce such compliance in their respective areas.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 46 coronavirus cases in Africa’s most populous nation, of which one has died and two discharged.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states (as of Wednesday):

Lagos – 30

FCT (Abuja) – 8

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Bauchi – 1

Osun – 1

Nigerians have been advised to observe high respiratory hygiene and social distancing as staying at least six feet away from other people lessens one’s chances of catching COVID-19.