Cristiano Ronaldo Is Best Player In World – Pele

Brazil football icon, Pele, says Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the best player in the world.

Concise News reports that the 79-year-old widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time gave an interview to YouTube channel Pilhado and was asked who he believes is the world’s best currently.

“Today, the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo,” Pele told the channel recently.

“I think he’s the best because he’s more consistent, but you can’t forget about [Lionel] Messi, of course, but he’s not a striker.”

Furthermore, Pele was pressed on who is the best ever. And he was unequivocal in his choice.

“It is a question that is difficult to answer. We cannot forget about Zico, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo.

“And in Europe, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff.

“Now, it’s not my fault, but I think Pele was better than them all.”