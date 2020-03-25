Coronavirus: What Nigerian Govt Will Do With Patients – Buhari’s Aide

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration will “pray along” with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Nigeria, spokesman for President said Wednesday.

As of now, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 46 coronavirus cases, of which one has died and two discharged.

Femi Adesina, who made reference to the recovery of the index case in Lagos, said the virus was not a death sentence.

He assured Nigerians that those infected would receive adequate medical attention,

“We also will pray along with the persons, give them our goodwill and best wishes and they will surely come out of it. Even the index case of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria recovered and has been discharged,” he told State House correspondents.

“God that has shown us mercy thus far will continue to show that mercy. Anybody that test positive is not a death sentence, they will be attended to, they will be tested and they will be fine.”

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) (as of Wednesday).

Lagos – 30

FCT (Abuja) – 8

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Bauchi – 1

Osun – 1

Nigerians have been advised to observe high respiratory hygiene and social distancing as staying at least six feet away from other people lessens one’s chances of catching COVID-19.