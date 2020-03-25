Coronavirus: ‘Treat Everybody That’s Not In Your Household As If They Have COVID-19’ – Young

Inter Milan versatile player, Ashley Young, has shared tips on how to stay safe during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Concise News reports that the former Manchester United captain currently resides in Italy, the heart of Europe’s worst-affected region with close to 7,000 reported deaths overall.

On Tuesday Young shared tips on how to avoid COVID-19.

Football in Italy has been suspended until April at the earliest and the country is in lockdown.

In a 12-tweet thread on his verified handle, Young, 34, said he wanted to share his thoughts “given I’m currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus”.

He added: “Queuing to go into the supermarket is standard, but not because it’s for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it’s never over-crowded! So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this.

“Always use gloves from moment you get out of your car! You don’t want to touch trolleys that other hands have been on. Keep the gloves on until you are getting back in the car.

“Use a face mask or scarf to keep your nose and mouth covered.

“Always keep your distance at the till. Keep the trolley behind you when you unpack at the till as it stops people from being able to to get too close.

“Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying.”

In addition to shopping tips, he had words of advice for keeping safe in general.

“This may sound harsh but treat everybody that’s not in your household as if they have the virus,” he said. “You just don’t know!

“Most importantly, just stay safe! This is what we are doing here, it’s not an overreaction, it’s staying safe. And just remember others should be looking at you in this way as well. It’s not horrible, it’s a way of keeping your distance to ultimately help save lives.”