Coronavirus: South American Star Confirmed To Have Tested Positive

The Paraguayan ambassador to Italy, Robert Melgarejo, has confirmed that Sampdoria midfielder Edgar Barreto has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Concise News reports that the 35-year-old is among those who have tested positive at the club. Others include Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Depaoli, Antonino La Gumina and Bartosz Bereszynski.

“Barreto and his wife have both tested positive for the COVID-19 and are serving their period of isolation,” Melgarejo stated in a statement released by La Union.

“They are quite well.

“The situation in Italy is quite serious. My biggest wish is that the pandemic does not hit Paraguay too violently.”

Barreto’s teammate Jakub Jankto revealed last week that 15 people at Sampdoria had been infected by the highly contagious disease.

Italy is the heart of Europe’s worst-affected region with around 7,000 reported deaths overall.

As of 25 March, more than 440,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 190 countries and territories, resulting in more than 19,700 deaths and more than 112,000 recoveries.