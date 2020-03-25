Coronavirus: Ronaldo, Agent Donate €1m To Hospitals Fighting Deadly Virus

Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and super-agent, Jorge Mendes, have donated €1 million (£920,000/$1.08 million) to help three Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in their native Portugal in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the duo’s donation will go towards purchasing crucial equipment for ICUs at Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital and the Santo Antonio hospital in Porto.

Similar donations have been made on Tuesday by Barcelona heroes, Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola.

“We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to fund two Intensive Care Units for critically ill patients with Covid-19,” Santa Maria President Daniel Ferro said.

“There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds, all the equipment that makes up an Intensive Care Unit equipped to provide assistance to a patient infected with Covid-19.”

On the impact Ronaldo and Mendes’ contribution will make, the president of the board of Centro Hospitalar Universitario do Porto, Paulo Barbosa is grateful.

“This unit will allow the opening of 15 intensive care beds, fully equipped with fans, monitors and other equipment,” Barbosa stated.

“The Centro Hospitalar Universitario do Porto thanks Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes for this very useful initiative, at a time when the country needs everyone so much.”

As well as Ronaldo, Messi, and Guardiola, a number of footballing stars have made significant donations in the fight against coronavirus, a global scourge that has claimed the lives of close to 19, 000 people worldwide since it was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.