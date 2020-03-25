Coronavirus: Ondo Insists On Holding LG Elections

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has insisted on going on with the local government elections scheduled for April 18, 2020, despite the scare of coronavirus.

It maintained that there would be no postponement of the polls.

ODIEC Commissioner in charge of Media and Publicity, Rotimi Olorunfemi, told journalists that several measures would be put in place to check and protect voters from coronavirus during the conduct of the election.

Olorunfemi said the commission would provide hand washing bowls, sanitizers and gloves to carter for the people that would be participating in the election.

Olorunfemi said the commission would collaborate with the State Ministry of Health to ensure safety of members of adhoc staff and officials before, during and after the poll.

He stated, “The electoral officials will only attend to twenty voters at a time in order to align with government laid down rules of health safety.

“During the training of adhoc staff, arrangements have been made to break it down to manageable sizes in adherence to government directives.”