Coronavirus: Nigerian Airline Suspends Operations

Aero Contractors on Tuesday said it will suspend all its flight services for two weeks to support the Federal Government effort to stop the Coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.

The Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Sanusi said that the suspension, which would commence from Thursday, March 26 would last for two weeks.

The airline chief said the management of the airline would review the progress to contain the virus at the expiration of the two weeks before it would resume operations.

Sanusi said the suspension of all its flight was in support of initiatives and precaution to ensure that there was no community infection in the country.

He said: “This is also in line with the decision of the Lagos State Government, which has prohibited any gathering that is more than 20 persons.

“Coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is a global threat to our humanity and considering its devastating effect on many countries where it has led to the death of thousands of people.

“We, therefore, crave the understanding of our esteemed customers to recognise our decision as a responsible corporate citizen and our support for a full government effort to protect our citizens.

Sanusi said the airline had also taken care of all the future schedule of its customers.

He added that the airline would ensure that those who had booked flights with it would be taken to their destinations in its usual safe and efficient service.