Coronavirus: Messi, Guardiola Donate One Million Euros Each To Fight COVID-19

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has joined the fight against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by donating one million euros to combat the pandemic.

Concise News reports that the amount will be shared between the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona and another medical centre in Argentina.

“Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” the hospital posted on social media.

“Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”

Also, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola donated one million euros on Tuesday to the Col.legi de Metges in Barcelona for the acquisition of medical material.

The money will be spent to buy protection material such as masks, glasses, gloves, disinfectants and respirators, all of which will be distributed to various medical centres in Catalonia.

The campaign, promoted by the Col·legi de Metges de Barcelona (COMB), has raised another 33,000 euros so far.

In addition to the purchase of material, they will also finance the production of artificial respirators and other necessities through 3D printing.