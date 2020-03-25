Coronavirus In Nigeria: Runtown Pledges Financial Support

Nigerian hip-hop artiste Douglass Jack Agu, popularly known as Runtown, has joined plethora of artistes supporting the masses in their little way as Nigeria continues with fight against coronavirus.
Concise News reports that Nigeria recorded two more cases on Wednesday morning, making it a total of 46 cases.
In a tweet, Runtown vowed to donate 10 million naira to support Nigerians as the spread of the virus halts economic and social activities.
“HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS,” he tweeted.
— Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020
Also, actress Tonto DIkeh pledged to support the masses with sanitisers.
