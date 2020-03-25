Coronavirus: Ex-Real Madrid President’s Son Hospitalised A Day After Father’s Death From COVID-19

Paco Sanz, son of Lorenzo Sanz, a former Real Madrid president, has been admitted to hospital with Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) one day after his father’s death from the same illness.

Paco, 47, had a high fever for several days in addition to other symptoms that have worsened with time.

Sanz went through the procedures of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was also tested for COVID-19.

His father succumbed to the virus on March 21, after being hospitalised for a few days.

The past day was the one with the newest cases and the most deaths for Spain, with 6,584 new cases and 514 deaths in the past 24 hours.

With 16,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has officially overtaken the Ebola outbreak that took place in 2014 which claimed 11,300 lives worldwide, primarily in Africa.