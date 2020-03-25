With reports of Nigerian politicians testing positive for coronavirus, legendary music producer Don Jazzy has asked them to travel abroad for treatments.

Don Jazzy, in an Instagram post slammed the leaders for failing to build standard hospitals in the country, but will rather travel out for treatment.

“Build hospitals build hospitals una no hear, now go abroad for treatment,” he tweeted.

Recall that Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to president Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday tested positive to coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.