With reports of Nigerian politicians testing positive for coronavirus, legendary music producer Don Jazzy has asked them to travel abroad for treatments.
Don Jazzy, in an Instagram post slammed the leaders for failing to build standard hospitals in the country, but will rather travel out for treatment.
“Build hospitals build hospitals una no hear, now go abroad for treatment,” he tweeted.
Recall that Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to president Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday tested positive to coronavirus.
The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.
The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.