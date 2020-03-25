BBNaija’s Tacha Says Hunger Deadlier Than Coronavirus

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide has joined the host of celebrities reacting to the dreaded coronavirus, urging people to donate to the needy as a result of the economic situation occasioned by the disease.

In a social media post, Tacha, who urged people to obey the government’s directives asking people to stay at home, asked them to eat well, as hunger kills faster than coronavirus.

In her words ” While we URGE CITIZENS to stay home, please be URGED to go out there and distribute FOOD SUPPLIES for them, people won’t STAY HOME and EAT THEMSELVES. I repeat HUNGERisDEADLIER. “

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The cases were recorded in Lagos and Osun states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Africa’s most populous nation to 46.