Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Speaks From Quarantine

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday assured everyone he is in good health.

“As you may all know, I just tested to the coronavirus,” Mohammed tweeted, “I have been in self-isolation for the past few day, and I will remain in isolation until I get clearance from my doctors.

“I am in good health and showing no symptoms.”

Mohammed Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus after his contact with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, son of the former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, who also tested positive for the virus. The governor thereafter cancelled all his appointments.

In his interaction with Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Mohammed said he has not shown symptoms for the virus despite testing positive.

“I have also advised fellow compatriots to take this pandemic seriously and strictly adhere to @NCDCgov guidelines,” he wrote.

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria’s coronavirus toll as at 9:45 am on Wednesday stands at 46.

Two cases have fully recovered from coronavirus and one death recorded so far.

Mohammed, however, urged Nigerians not to panic but to stay calm.