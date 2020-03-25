AMVCA: Toke Makinwa, Others In Self-Isolation Over Coronavirus fears

Media personality Toke Makinwa, Banky W and wife, Adesua Etomi have announced that they are in self-isolation, after Lagos state government declared that they were at risk of contracting coronavirus.

Concise News reports that this comes after the Lagos state commissioner for health, AKin Abayomi, on Tuesday said that all celebrities who graced the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) may have been exposed to coronavirus infection.

The event, held on 14 March in Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by top Nigerian entertainers.

In their reactions, the celebrities took to their social media handles to declare that they were in self-isolation already, while also admonishing others to do same.

Makinwa, who was the host of the event wrote ”I hope you and yours are keeping safe, thank you l for your messages and prayers, I worked at the #AMVCA, I have been off air and self isolating, making TikTok videos to entertain you, not sharing unverified information and just trying to keep my mind active. My team members and I have been hydrating and staying healthy, exercising, washing our hands and monitoring ourselves. #Thistooshallpass #staysafeoutthere”

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Banky W wrote “Mrs W and were already self-isolating since last week.. and here’s the thing… everyone else who attended the AMVCA’s should already have been doing the same. This threat is real. Don’t wait until you know an infected person before you take it seriously. Please.”

Mrs W and were already self-isolating since last week.. and here's the thing… everyone else who attended the AMVCA's should already have been doing the same. This threat is real. Don't wait until you know an infected person before you take it seriously. Please. https://t.co/iKYn9ORjDQ — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) March 24, 2020

In the same vein, Adesua wrote “To all of us who attended the AMVCA – please let’s stay indoors. I’m begging you. Let’s be responsible. Edakun. Bubba and I have been indoors for a few days now but it’s imperative that we ALL adhere to the call to self isolate. Let’s not unknowingly put others at risk.”