Adebayor Quarantined In Benin On Return From

Former Togo international striker Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia has announced on social media.
The former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham striker “took the decision to return to his country for the duration of the quarantine period declared by the government” of Paraguay, said Olimpia.
However, in trying to return home, the 36-year-old was put in quarantine in a hotel in the port of Cotonou, the largest city in Benin, alongside another 84 travellers.
“His decision was to spend this time with his family,” Olimpia said of Adebayor’s attempts to make the long journey from Paraguay to Togo.
