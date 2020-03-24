Watch: Obesere Out With ‘Corona Be Careful’ (Video)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, fuji star Abass Akanda aka Obesere has dished out a warning song dubbed “Corona Be Careful” for the diseas.

Obesere who recently came back into limelight shared a less than four-minute visual in which he said “corona be careful, Ask your brother, your brother Ebola. It’s Nigeria that killed it. If you come to Nigeria, a vehicle will hit you. Issue some warning to corona.”

He also did not hesitate to advise Nigerians on precautionary measures against the disease.

Listen below