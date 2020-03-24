Partcipants At AMVCA Likely To Be Exposed To Coronavirus – Lagos Govt

The Lagos state commissioner for health, AKin Abayomi on Tuesday said that all celebrities who graced the 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) are likely to be exposed to coronavirus infection.

The event which held on March 14 in Victoria Island, Lagos witnessed the presence of top Nigerian celebrities.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Abayomi said the participants at the AMVCA may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos.

“#COVID19 Lagos Alert! I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.”

— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 24, 2020

This comes barely a week after controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo made the revelation that a big celebrity who graced the event tested positive.

“A BIG Nigerian Celebrity has tested positive for #Covid19. Just like the foreign ones announced, wait for the MSM. Fans don’t like me talking about their fave Celebrities. They ask me to mind my business so pls WASH YOUR HANDS and stay away from Celebrities,”she tweeted.