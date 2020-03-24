Ondo PDP Cancels State Congress Over COVID-19

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its state congress scheduled for today, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 as part of measures to combat the ravaging coronavirus in the country.

The party in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the move became imperative following the ban on political gathering by the state government.

The statement signed by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye stated that “in line with our principle of strict adherence to the rule of law and obedience to government regulations, our party announces the cancellation of its planned State Congress which is to hold on Tuesday, the 24th of March 2020.

“We take deep cognizance of the ravaging danger the COVID19 virus pandemic poses to the people and had made all arrangements for strict adherence to internationally advised standards for mitigating its spread. However, based on the order and instruction of the Ondo State Government and its directive banning all social gatherings, we hereby announce the postponement of our State Congress scheduled for tomorrow for a period of 14 days in line with the instruction of the State Government. Our party shall engage the Ondo state government in discussions to find a way around resolving this issue.

“All members of the PDP in Ondo state are therefore advised to remain in their respective locations in line with the directive of government.

“We use this opportunity to enjoin all citizens to remain law-abiding and respect the directive of government as we collectively work towards mitigating the spread of this disease.”

You would recall that the state government had banned political and social gatherings across the state with an advice to the PDP to consider postponing the congress in the interest of the state.