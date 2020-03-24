The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 13.5 per cent.
The apex bank chief, Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), saying all members of the committee had agreed to retain the current monetary policy stance.
“An increase in the MPR will be taken by the deposit in the money banks as an invitation to increase lending rates and this will be most undesirable at this point in time when efforts are being made to avert a recession,” he said.
“Besides, a reduction in the MPR will not make the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) reduce lending rates but other strategies of the CBN are making the DMBs to reduce the lending rates in furtherance of growth objectives.”
He also said, “In view of the foregoing, the Committee by unanimous vote to retain monetary policy rate at 13.5 per cent and to hold all other parameters constant,” he stated.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.