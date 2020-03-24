Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise

The Nigerian government Tuesday confirmed two fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun in the southwest area of Africa’s most populous nation.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 42.

The health agency said that while one of the cases was a returning traveler, the other was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun,” the NCDC’s tweet read.

“One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case

“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death.”

Below is a breakdown of cases by states (as of Tuesday):

Lagos – 29

FCT (Abuja) – 7

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

The NCDC had on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from Covid-19.

The deceased, Suleiman Achumugu, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), died at 2am on Monday, according to the health agency.

Achumugu, 67, had recently returned from a medical trip to the United Kingdom after which he exhibited symptoms of the virus.

More than 341,000 people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide and at least 14,700 have died, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.