Nigerians React As Buhari Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Abba Kyari Tests Positive

By - 11 mins on March 24, 2020
Buhari with Abba Kyari (image courtesy State House)

Nigerian have expressed mixed reactions to the news of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kyari reportedly travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned one week later on Saturday, March 14th.

Executive Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof James Momoh, was said to have accompanied Kyari on the trip to both countries.

Kyari is said to have been attending meetings including with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

It was learned that the result came out on Monday and Kyari has gone into absolute isolation following the test result.

Meanwhile, President Buhari was said to have been tested negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and has been briefed on the result.

Nigerians on Tuesday took to social media to call for the sack of Kyari for exposing the President to the virus after being exposed to it in 2 countries. Others blamed him for not going to self-isolation immediately he got back from Germany.

Some Nigerians sympathized with him, praying for God to grant him a quick recovery.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below:

 

