Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 24th, 2020.
1. Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 40 As Govt Urges Workers To Stay At Home
Nigeria confirmed four additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday night to record 40 cases in total. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said three of the new cases were in Lagos state while one was discovered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT,” the NCDC tweeted.
2. Nigeria Closes All Land Borders To Over Coronavirus
Nigeria has shut down all its borders to human traffic for four weeks effective 23rd of March, 2020, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known while addressing a news conference on Monday in Abuja. He said the new measure was in addition to the closure of Nigeria’s airports from international travels in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
3. Coronavirus: Access Bank Closes Branch In Lagos
Access Bank on Monday closed its branch in Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos, after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual, whose identity was not disclosed by the company, visited Access Bank when he was symptom-free.
4. ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday commenced an indefinite strike nationwide. The union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this at a press briefing at the ASUU National Secretariat in Abuja. According to Ogunyemi, the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.
5. UTME 2020: JAMB Names Candidates Caught For Malpractice (Full List)
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published names of 149 candidates caught for various examination malpractices in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB, after concluding the 2020 UTME on Sunday, March 22, published the names and states of the 149 candidates in its March 23 bulletin.
6. Coronavirus: Declare State Of Emergency, Falana Tells Buhari
Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria. Falana said if the president failed to do so, the state governors should issue executive orders to address the disease.
7. Coronavirus: Lawmakers Shun Screening At Airports – Kyari
Abba Kyari, the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, says some members of the National Assembly have refused to be screened for coronavirus at the airport. In a letter directed to the leadership of the National Assembly, Kyari requested that the leaders direct their members to subject to screening to contain the disease.
8. CAN Makes Shocking Revelations On Coronavirus Outbreak
The president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Samson Ayokunle says “man’s arrogance and disobedience to God” triggered the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In a sermon transmitted on New Frontier TV, Ayokunle said pride against God was as a result of technological advancement.
9. Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari Suggests Total Lockdown In Nigeria
Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, wants the country to be locked down to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in a post on her verified Facebook page after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five more Covid-19 cases in the country.
10. Coronavirus: Nigeria Records First Death
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic. The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.
That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.
