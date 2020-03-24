Nigeria Closes All Land Borders Over Coronavirus

Nigeria has shut down all its borders to human traffic for four weeks effective 23rd of March, 2020, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known while addressing a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said the new measure was in addition to the closure of Nigeria’s airports from international travels in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Mustapha also advised residents of Lagos and Abuja to stay indoors, adding that the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings had been suspended until further notice.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari took the decision on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus.

The Task Force also approved the postponement of the meeting of Council of State scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.