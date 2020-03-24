Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, who hosted the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has debunked claims that he tested positive to coronavirus.
Concise News reports that online speculations said that Osakioduwa had traveled to the United Kingdom and came back with coronavirus.
This came after controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo said that a big Nigerian celebrity who participated in the event was infected with the disease.
But in a video on his Twitter handle, the media mogul said “I’m seeing people passing messages on WhatsApp that I travelled to London, came back with the coronavirus, took it to the AMVCAs, took it to some clubs.
“I haven’t been to London in a very long time. I haven’t been to that club… I don’t have coronavirus” he said
Lies lies lies! No Corona virus here. My family and I are safe. pic.twitter.com/ntjzwKzXMj
— Ik Osakioduwa (@ik_osakioduwa) March 23, 2020
