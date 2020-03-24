Home » Hantavirus Causes Panic Among Tweeps

Hantavirus Causes Panic Among Tweeps

After a man from China’s Yunnan province tested positive for Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) on Monday and died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work, the virus became a trend on social media, with people panicking that it was another Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease ready to cause a new pandemic.

Concise News reports that although unlike coronavirus, hantavirus is not airborne.

Humans who contract the hantavirus usually come into contact with rodents that carry the virus.

“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure.

“Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus,” Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website.

Check out some reactions on social media below about the hantavirus:

