Fresh Update On COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 44 coronavirus cases in Africa’s most populous country following the recording of two new cases in Abuja and Bauchi.

While the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Germany, the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 after meeting the infected son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi,” the NCDC tweeted.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

“As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”

Below is a breakdown of cases by states (as of Tuesday):

Lagos – 29

FCT (Abuja) – 8

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Bauchi – 1

Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the shut down of markets, excluding those where food and medical items are sold.

The governor gave the directive at a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence on Tuesday.

He said Lagos could not afford a total lockdown because of the economic implication but measures needed to be put in place to check the spread of the virus.