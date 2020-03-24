EFCC Arraigns Saraki for Money Laundering

A former Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals Ope Saraki was on Tuesday arraigned before Justice Babangana Ashigar of a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.
Saraki, a cousin to the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is facing charges for money laundering.
The charges read: “That you, Ope Saraki, sometime in February 2019, whilst being the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals at Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, did receive cash payment of N11,180,000.00 (Eleven Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira) from one Kunle Adimula, an employee of Kwara State Government, which sum exceeded the cash payable to an individual and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 and 16 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16 of the same Act.”
