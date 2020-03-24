COVID-19: Jigawa To Convert Hotels Into Isolation Centres

Jigawa State Government on Monday hinted that hotels in the state may be converted into isolation centres for the northwest region if confirmed cases in the country increases.

This was made known by the commissioner for health, Abba Zakari, during a press briefing on Monday at the state secretariat in Dutse.

Dr Zakari added that the state government had ordered the closure of conventional, Islamiya and Almajiri schools.

“All schools including Islamiya and Tsangaya Schools are ordered to be shut. Gatherings of more than 20 persons are also banned. We advise everyone to mindful of social distance and also to practice personal hygiene,” he said

He said that the state government was working to establish a test centre.

Nigeria confirmed four additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday night to record 40 cases in total.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said three of the new cases were in Lagos state while one was discovered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.